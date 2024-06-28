This week’s agency news, executive moves, and account changes

· less than 3 min read

Each week, Marketing Brew recaps the agency world’s biggest leadership changes, account wins and losses, reviews, acquisitions, and more.

Hires and departures

GroupM’s Wavemaker hired McDonald’s alum Alycia Mason as US CEO.

Hero Digital tapped Michael Olaye as EVP, managing director for the Western region.

Mischief brought Ottilie Ross and Emily Gosen on board as creative directors.

Account wins, losses, and reviews

General Motors appointed Anomaly, 72andSunny, Mother, Preacher, and Media.Monks to its agency roster, shedding Commonwealth/McCann and Leo Burnett Detroit.

Liberty Mutual tapped Bandits & Friends as its creative partner. Goodby Silverstein & Partners vacated the account.

Oreo brought on Goodness, an independent shop, to support its DTC work. The agency has long worked with Clif Bar—which, like Oreo, is under the Mondelēz International umbrella.

MoneyGram inked several new agency partnerships, including with Dentsu’s iProspect and agencies including Prophet and Cutwater.

The Cayman Islands hired Grey as its new global creative AOR.

New divisions, offices, acquisitions, etc.

IPG may sell R/GA. TCS Interactive is the front-runner for acquisition.

Speaking of IPG, it turned down an “unsolicited” investor’s bid to buy MullenLowe.

WPP and IBM are joining forces to debut a new B2B offering that will be a part of WPP Open.

Speaking of WPP, the holdco is reportedly engaged in talks with KKR about selling a majority stake of FGS Global.

Goodby Silverstein & Partners opened a design practice with a very similar name: Silverstein Goodby & Partners. Its first project is creating a logo for the Golden State Warriors.