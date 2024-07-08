The most effective ads so far in 2024: report

What do Cîroc, Buffalo Wild Wings, and FanDuel have in common? They’re all apparently great TV advertisers.

The three brands ran some of the most effective TV ads of the first half of the year, according to the measurement company EDO, which ranked national TV spots across 15 categories. EDO gauges effectiveness based on how likely the creative is to motivate consumers to engage with a brand online after seeing the ad, whether that’s searching for it, visiting its website, or downloading its app.

Here’s a look at some of the other brands that stood out among their categories so far in 2024:

Summer of seltzer: Cîroc’s ad for its Limonata vodka, which aired 102 times for 35 million impressions, was 271% more effective than the average alcohol ad, according to EDO. Budweiser followed close on the vodka brand’s heels with its “Folds of Honor” ad, which was 270% more effective than the category average across 301 airings and 26 million impressions.

Budweiser’s “Crack of a Bat” ad was the third most effective alcohol ad, per EDO.

Both of the top Budweiser ads centered around baseball.

Though no hard seltzer and lemonade brands made the top three, the category is having a hot year. Back in January, EDO clocked a 131% increase in national TV ad airings and a 113% boost in effectiveness year over year for those brands. Leading up to Memorial Day, from May 6 to May 25, the category saw another 19% increase in ad effectiveness, EDO found.

From June 2023 to May 2024, White Claw dominated the overall alcohol category, with ads that were 169% more effective than the average.

During that same time, Twisted Tea was the third most effective alcohol advertiser, coming in at 105% above the average.

No shock: Footwear company Oofos had the most effective ad of the first half of the year in the apparel category, according to EDO. Its 30-second “Not a Shoe” ad promoting its shock-absorbing soles, which ran 130 times with 197 million impressions, was 277% more effective than the category average. In addition to TV advertising, the brand also had success with podcast ads last year.

A Sketchers ad for slip-on golf shoes and a spot from premium jeans brand Mott & Bow were the second and third most effective apparel ads, respectively, per EDO.

Chow down: In the casual-dining category, Buffalo Wild Wings had the most effective ad, outperforming the average by 86%. Applebee’s followed in both second and third, EDO found.

Cereal brand Magic Spoon led the CPG food and beverage category with an ad that was 1,633% more effective than the average, followed by prebiotic soda Poppi with ads in both second and third place. Poppi also ran one of the most effective Super Bowl ads this year, according to EDO.

And for quick-service restaurants, it’s all about shrimp: The three most effective QSR ads, one from Long John Silver’s and two from Panda Express, all promoted shrimp dishes.

Bet on it: FanDuel took both first and second place among sports-betting brands, followed by DraftKings in third. Both FanDuel ads were focused on baseball betting.