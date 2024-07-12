This week’s agency news, executive moves, and account changes

• less than 3 min read

Each week, Marketing Brew recaps the agency world’s biggest leadership changes, account wins and losses, reviews, acquisitions, and more.

Hires and departures

Brainlabs tapped Sue Unerman, a GroupM vet, to be its global chief strategy officer.

Horizon Media’s Night Market commerce shop hired Ram Singh as its chief data officer. Singh left Crossmedia to take the role.

Weber Shandwick Collective CEO Gail Heimann is retiring from the network. She’ll be replaced by Susan Howe, the company’s president.

Publicis Groupe vet Akhil Parekh joined Nielsen.

Account wins, losses, and reviews

Häagen-Dazs tapped nice&frank as its lead creative agency in the US. Cartwright vacated the role.

AutoZone initiated a creative review. The incumbent is Havas Chicago.

AstraZeneca chose WPP to join its oncology branch’s global creative roster.

New divisions, offices, acquisitions, etc.

GroupM partnered with Tesco on a retail media partnership.

Omnicom debuted ArtBotAI, which creates digital assets using generative AI models.

OMD USA, GroupM, and Quad Media execs are among those who will testify in the DOJ’s antitrust lawsuit against Google.