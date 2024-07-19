This week’s agency news, executive moves, and account changes

• less than 3 min read

Each week, Marketing Brew recaps the agency world’s biggest leadership changes, account wins and losses, reviews, acquisitions, and more.

Hires and departures

22Squared’s chief creative officer, Toygar Bazarkaya, left the independent shop as part of a leadership restructure. The agency’s former CEO, Erica Hoholick, departed last month.

GroupM hired Omnicom Flywheel alum Sandy Welsch as executive director of global commerce partnerships.

And speaking of Group M, the agency rehired Brian Lesser as global CEO. Lesser, formerly CEO of GroupM North America from 2015-2017, will start his new job in September.

Innocean USA promoted Jeremy Asselin to SVP, managing director for its Hyundai business in North America.

Uncommon tapped Droga5 vet Lindsay Cole as be its first New York president.

Account wins, losses, and reviews

Hershey assigned its US media business to Publicis’s MiltonOne.

Ferrero Group, whose brands include Nutella and Tic Tac, is finishing its global creative review. It currently works with agencies like WPP’s Grey and Stagwell.

Panda Express tapped Opinionated as its creative agency of record. The Many, an independent shop in LA, formerly had the account.

New divisions, offices, acquisitions, etc.

The Harris Poll, which is owned by Stagwell, acquired Bera, an AI-powered brand tech platform.

PMG debuted a sports marketing practice.

Omnicom posted 5.2% organic revenue growth in Q2.