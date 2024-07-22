Coworking with Christine Cook

Each week, we spotlight Marketing Brew readers in our Coworking series. If you’d like to be featured, introduce yourself here.

Christine Cook is global chief revenue officer of Bloomberg Media, where she leads global ad revenues across all media platforms. She previously served as SVP and head of brand partnerships at WarnerMedia, oversaw sales strategy as chief revenue officer of CNN Digital, and was global head of advertising partnerships at Flipboard.

Favorite project you’ve worked on? GE leveraged Bloomberg Media Live morning TV to live stream their conference into commercial breaks. We streamed the conference in the Bloomberg Terminal, conducted interviews on video which we ran across our platforms, and produced an infographic that ran in Businessweek magazine. I loved it for the creativity in leveraging live and all our platforms, but I also really loved it because of the content, which focused on lean management techniques that catalyzed GE to success. It was educational and inspiring executing the project and learning from their event.

What’s your favorite ad campaign? Ads for the Calm app, which were images of nature with sounds of nature. Surprise, delight, and a real attention capture.

One thing we can’t guess from your LinkedIn profile: I love X-games and extreme sports.

What marketing trend are you most optimistic about? Least? I am most optimistic about the focus on consumer engagement and prioritizing attention over scale. I’m least optimistic about there being too many technologies in the digital ads supply chain.

What’s one marketing-related podcast/social account/series you’d recommend? Brian Morrissey’s The Rebooting.