This week’s agency news, executive moves, and account changes

Each week, Marketing Brew recaps the agency world’s biggest leadership changes, account wins and losses, reviews, acquisitions, and more.

Hires and departures

Revolt hired Kirsten Flanik, former CEO of BBDO New York, as its North American CEO.

Speaking of BBDO, Jeff Adkins, president and CEO of Energy BBDO, is exiting the agency.

IPG Health’s Rise and Run tapped Laura Florence as chief creative officer.

Stagwell’s Code and Theory hired Julia LaRose and Christine Clark as co-heads of production.

Account wins, losses, and reviews

Kellanova, which owns the Pringles and Pop-Tarts brands, awarded new business to IPG agencies FCB and Momentum.

Duolingo tapped Mother to help with UK duties including running its British TikTok account.

Amgen, maker of medications like Actimmune, began an agency review. Its current roster includes WPP and Omnicom.

Dairy Queen parent company American Dairy Queen Corp. tapped independent agency SPCSHP as its US creative AOR.

Colgate-Palmolive named WPP its Amazon AOR in Europe to help the brand “accelerate omnichannel brand and sales impact via Amazon’s Retail, Integrated Amazon Advertising and Amazon cloud-based clean room solutions.”

New divisions, offices, acquisitions, etc.

Havas will likely be listed in Amsterdam as its parent company, Vivendi, splits up.

Informa is buying Ascential, owner of Cannes Lions, for roughly $1.5 billion.

Yes&, an independent shop, debuted a federal government practice. Yes& Federal clients include the State Department and the Smithsonian.