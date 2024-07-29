Coworking with Emily Ward

Each week, we spotlight Marketing Brew readers in our Coworking series. If you’d like to be featured, introduce yourself here.

Emily Ward is co-founder of the talent agency Shine Talent Group and the angel investment fund Love X Money Ventures (fka Shine Ventures). She and her co-founder Jess Hunichen also founded TheBodCon, a virtual conference series focused on self-acceptance and body confidence. She started her career in public relations.

How would you describe your job to someone who doesn’t work in marketing? We negotiate collaborations between brands and content creators, similarly to how a sports manager negotiates endorsement deals for athletes. Instead of athletes, we represent social creators with captive followerships.

Favorite project you’ve worked on? Right now, it’s the project management software we have developed called The Thread. As Shine Talent Group grew, we couldn’t find a supportive tool to manage the high volume of campaigns our team was working on, so we decided to build one ourselves. This is the first tool on the market that was built for talent managers’ workflow first and foremost. It’s been instrumental for our growth, and we are excited to finally start opening it up to the industry.

One thing we can’t guess from your LinkedIn profile: The amount of kids that are in my house at any given time. It can be a little crazy over here!

What marketing trend are you most optimistic about? Least? Substack seems to be catching momentum. I’m following this trend closely.

For the trend I am least optimistic about, I find it really interesting seeing traditional commercials come back through streaming platforms. I would like to see more intelligence directed toward the cadence of these ads, so the viewer isn’t getting hit with the same commercial 20 times in a watch session. Otherwise, commercials can be great in the overall marketing mix.

What’s one marketing-related podcast/social account/series you’d recommend? The How I Built This podcast—it features great interviews that give you behind-the-scenes insights from some of the most powerful entrepreneurs.