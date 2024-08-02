Coworking with Kristen Pumphrey

Each week, we spotlight Marketing Brew readers in our Coworking series. If you’d like to be featured, introduce yourself here.

Kristen Pumphrey is the co-founder and CEO of P.F. Candle Co., a home fragrance company based in Los Angeles. She and her co-founder Thomas Neuberger have also written a book, Home with Fragrance: Creating Modern Scents for Your Space.

How would you describe your job to someone who doesn’t work in marketing? I oversee all points of the product, from the ideation and development to the production, to how it’s presented to the world. My job is to bring fragrance to life in a digital-first format using evocative images and concepts.

Favorite project you’ve worked on? Our Toy Machine collaboration. Ed Templeton (Toy Machine founder) is an icon in the skate world, and for his illustration and photography. He designed three creatures for stickers to complement the custom scent we made for Toy Machine (inspired in part by the scent of a skateboard—maple wood). Such an honor, and I loved branching out of the box with this partnership.

What’s your favorite ad campaign? The old Subaru ads, “They Lived.” It worked on me.

One thing we can’t guess from your LinkedIn profile: Instagram is my LinkedIn.

What marketing trend are you most optimistic about? Least? I’m most optimistic about content marketing and how we’re treating social channels like mini TV shows now. It’s fun and brings the world of the brand to life. I’m least optimistic about pay to play. Seems like it’s only going to increase.

What’s one marketing-related podcast/social account/series you’d recommend? Our team regularly passes around Rachel Karten’s Substack, Link in Bio. She’s got a great holistic take on the social media landscape.