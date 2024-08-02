This week’s agency news, executive moves, and account changes

• less than 3 min read

Each week, Marketing Brew recaps the agency world’s biggest leadership changes, account wins and losses, reviews, acquisitions, and more.

Hires and departures

BBH USA, a Publicis shop, nabbed a new CEO: Steven Panariello, the former managing director of BBDO New York.

WPP tapped Philip Jansen, former CEO of British telecom company BT, as non-executive chair of the board.

Speaking of WPP, its North American arm’s former chief growth officer, Rebekah Pagis, is joining WPP’s Design Bridge and Partners as its first North American president.

Account wins, losses, and reviews

Zaxby’s tapped Omnicom’s Goodby Silverstein & Partners as its creative AOR, replacing Tombras.

Meanwhile, Spirit Airlines hired Tombras as its AOR.

Corona Extra got a new lead creative agency: GSD&M replaces MullenLowe West on the account.

Asos chose independent shop The Or as its creative AOR.

New divisions, offices, acquisitions, etc.

Publicis is buying up marketing shop Influential.

MullenLowe debuted MullenLowe Design Studio, which brings together its design team across its Boston, LA, and New York offices.

Havas acquired Hotglue, an Australian independent agency. It will merge with Havas Media Melbourne.