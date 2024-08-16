This week’s agency news, executive moves, and account changes

• less than 3 min read

Each week, Marketing Brew recaps the agency world’s biggest leadership changes, account wins and losses, reviews, acquisitions, and more.

Hires and departures

Battery tapped Marco Vidalis as its head of production. His previous agency affiliations include MullenLowe and BBH LA.

Publicis Razorfish brought VML alum Emily Schwinge on board as its EVP, CRM practice lead.

IPG Huge vet Sarah Buckler joined marketing consultancy Tangible as its CEO.

Innocean USA tapped Val Vanzulli as its VP, group creative director. She vacates her job at BBH USA NY.

BBDO Worldwide has a new CEO: Nancy Reyes succeeds Andrew Robertson, who takes on the role of BBDO’s first global chairman.

Account wins, losses, and reviews

Etsy chose IPG’s Mediahub to oversee its media work. Ocean Media vacates the account.

Choice Hotels International tapped 72andSunny New York and Dentsu X as its creative and digital media AOR.

Svedka hired DCX Growth Accelerator to help it rebrand, replacing Cashmere.

New divisions, offices, acquisitions, etc.

GroupM and commerce platform Pacvue debuted a global Integrated Commerce Management solution, designed to “bridge the gap between the retail and media worlds,” according to a press release.

UMG and Meta expanded their partnership to allow licensed media in Threads and WhatsApp content, among other Meta properties.

Tombras snagged Argentinian agency Niña, its first international outpost.