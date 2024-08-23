LinkedIn—yes, LinkedIn—is the latest platform the White House is using

Less than three months out from Election Day, the Biden-Harris administration is embracing the social media network that connects the world’s professionals.

On Friday, the administration shared its first-ever post on LinkedIn, marking the first time the White House’s official account has embraced the platform.

This morning’s post on the account, which already has around 67,000 followers, shared information from the White House Office of Digital Strategy about last week’s White House Creator Economy Conference, in which topics like mental health and pay equity were discussed and had roughly 100 creators in attendance.

“As President Biden said to the creators, ‘You break through. You break through in ways that I think are going to change the entire dynamic of the way in which we communicate,’” the post read. “The Biden-Harris Administration will continue to work with creators to understand the unique needs of the creator community, show our appreciation for their partnership, and reach voters where they are.”

LinkedIn joins X, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat, and Threads as social media platforms that the administration posts on. The plan for the LinkedIn account is to post about issues the administration sees as relevant to the platform’s user base, including updates about the economy, job growth, and White House career opportunities.

“LinkedIn is home to a highly engaged and passionate audience,” Christian Tom, assistant to the president and director of the White House Office of Digital Strategy, said in an email to Marketing Brew. “Moving forward, the Office of Digital Strategy plans to connect directly with that audience to bring awareness to the President’s accomplishments and progress that we know they care about, especially in areas like entrepreneurship, small business success, and the evolving digital landscape.”

“In doing so,” he added, “we’re moving ever closer to our goal of connecting the administration directly with the American people—on new platforms, in evolving formats, every day.”

The post comes less than a day after Vice President Kamala Harris officially accepted the Democratic Party’s nomination for president on Thursday night at the DNC in Chicago. Her presidential campaign, which is separate from official White House accounts, has embraced social media and has quickly built out its online presence after President Joe Biden dropped out of the race earlier this summer, embracing brat summer and its chartreuse green color along with plenty of memes.

FWIW: LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman has donated $7 million to a super PAC supporting Biden and Harris’s runs for president, and he said in July that he was “redoubling” efforts to support the Harris campaign.