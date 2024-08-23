This week’s agency news, executive moves, and account changes

• less than 3 min read

Each week, Marketing Brew recaps the agency world’s biggest leadership changes, account wins and losses, reviews, acquisitions, and more.

Hires and departures

BarkleyOKRP tapped IPG Mediahub vet Sean Corcoran to be its first media and analytics president.

Grey promoted Beth Rolfs from executive strategy director and chief data officer to global chief data officer.

Republica Havas appointed three new executives, including New York managing director Karla Kruger.

Account wins, losses, and reviews

Unilever hired WPP, whose Ogilvy agency already handled brands like Vaseline and Dove, to run global creative and strategic duties for all of its beauty brands, including Pond’s, Sunsilk, and Tresemmé.

Spirit Airlines selected VML for its brand strategy and brand identity work.

Starbucks has put its global ad business under review after hiring CEO Brian Niccol away from Chipotle.

New divisions, offices, acquisitions, etc

Ogilvy Health announced its SXSW 2025 panel, “Technology & Weight Loss: The Healthiest Innovation.”

IPG’s Kinesso published the whitepaper “Beyond Prime Day: How to Maximize Year-Round Returns from Amazon.”

GroupM’s Motion Entertainment supported a Love Island USA Season 6 reunion that aired on Peacock.