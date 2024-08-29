Coworking with John Sampogna

Each week, we spotlight Marketing Brew readers in our Coworking series. If you’d like to be featured, introduce yourself here.

John Sampogna is CEO and co-founder of Wondersauce, an agency that specializes in brand storytelling, paid media, e-commerce, and digital experiences. He’s created work for brands like Brookfield, L’Oréal, Scott’s, and Subway.

How would you describe your job to someone who doesn’t work in marketing? Imagine you have something awesome to share, but you’re not sure who would appreciate it or where to find people who would. I consider what I do to be matchmaking. My team and I figure out where potential customers are spending their time online and make sure that the brand’s message gets in front of them.

Favorite project you’ve worked on? My favorite projects are those that become a true partnership, where the client values our expertise as much as we value theirs. It transforms from a vendor relationship into a collaborative effort, where we share insights and work closely towards a common goal.

An example of such a partnership can be seen through our five-year client relationship with Sixpenny and our recent collaboration with Dairy Farmers of America. Both of these clients are exciting, creative partnerships that highlight the strength of mutual trust and shared ambitions in producing excellent results.

One thing we can’t guess from your LinkedIn profile: I’ve been taking guitar lessons since I was a child, and I still take lessons to this day from a phenomenally skilled 21-year-old Berklee graduate.

What marketing trend are you most optimistic about? Least? I’m most optimistic about brands shifting from a heavy focus on performance marketing to a balanced approach that integrates brand storytelling and traditional marketing. This trend allows the industry to move beyond metrics like return on advertising spend and cost-per-click, enabling them to focus on true long-term brand-building. Of course, measurability is important, but over the last few years, it feels like we have been launching campaigns to deliver polished analytics reports.

On the flip side, there is a misconception that brands should only work with highly niche specialists, resulting in siloed marketing efforts and multiple partners running different aspects like media, creative, and e-commerce. Integrated marketing is crucial today, and it’s possible to achieve the management of such with the right single partner. Siloed approaches risk missing out on synergies and holistic understanding of the customer journey.

What’s one marketing-related podcast/social account/series you’d recommend? I know this is bad to admit, but I really don’t listen to any marketing or advertising-related podcasts. I draw marketing inspiration from a variety of sources and types of media rather than just one. I have found that having diverse interests across different fields helps inform and enhance my creative approach to marketing.