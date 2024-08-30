This week’s agency news, executive moves, and account changes

• less than 3 min read

Each week, Marketing Brew recaps the agency world’s biggest leadership changes, account wins and losses, reviews, acquisitions, and more.

Hires and departures

GroupM hired Aisha Khan as executive director of global commerce client acceleration.

Uncommon tapped Wieden + Kennedy alum Scott Dungate as CCO of its London studio.

Assembly brought on Dentsu vet Samantha Scott as its European managing partner.

Account wins, losses, and reviews

REI tapped Porter Novelli as its PR AOR. There was no incumbent.

Sky Media hired Publicis to run its $500 million European media account. GroupM’s EssenceMediacom vacated the account.

Michelin chose Omnicom Media Group as its global media agency.

Kettle Chips owner Valeo Foods tapped Ogilvy UK to run its creative account.

Pizza Hut shed its creative AOR, GSD&M. Its remaining agency affiliations include Publicis shop Spark Foundry.

New divisions, offices, acquisitions, etc.

IPG Health formalized its influencer offering into a practice called “Influencer ID.”

Omnicom brought BBDO, DDB, and TBWA together under Omnicom Advertising Group, a new organization.

Spcshp, an independent shop, formed Impact and Creator offerings.