Amazon takes its media business to WPP and OMG

Amazon’s media business finally has a new home.

The company will give its business to WPP and OMG, concluding a lengthy search that was first reported by Marketing Brew last September.

OMG will handle Amazon’s business in the Americas, with WPP overseeing the business in EMEA and APAC. IPG Mediabrands previously had the account, which it first won in 2013 according to Adweek, and will still oversee AWS, Amazon Business, and Amazon Ads.

“We appreciate the discussions with all the world-class agencies we met during our search. We particularly want to thank IPG, who has been a fantastic partner over the last 10+ years, and we’re grateful for all their work and continued partnership for the other significant areas of our advertising business, including AWS, Amazon Ads, and Amazon Business,” Amazon spokesperson Margaret Callahan said in an emailed statement.

$$$: Amazon spent $20.3 billion on “advertising and other promotional costs” globally last year, according to the company’s annual report.



