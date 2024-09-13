This week’s agency news, executive moves, and account changes

Each week, Marketing Brew recaps the agency world’s biggest leadership changes, account wins and losses, reviews, acquisitions, and more.

Hires and departures

Havas Media Network elevated Jackie Lyons to its first chief planning officer for North America.

David tapped Daniel Lobatón, an alum of Rethink and Saatchi & Saatchi, to be its first chief creative officer North America. He’ll step into the role later this month.

Ogilvy promoted Fiona Gordon to global CEO of advertising. She was previously CEO of Ogilvy UK.

Account wins, losses, and reviews

Kevnue, the parent company of brands like Listerine and Tylenol, is reviewing its global influencer agency account.

McCann Worldgroup took on Peroni as its global AOR. Peroni beat out incumbent Trouble Maker for the account.

MullenLowe will no longer lead KFC’s creative AOR in the US. The brand is shifting to a roster model for its US creative agency relationships, per Ad Age.

New divisions, offices, acquisitions, etc.

WPP acquired New Commercial Arts, an independent agency that will join Ogilvy’s creative network.

Gut is forming a New York office, its ninth location globally, joining outposts in cities like Toronto and Mexico City.

Dentsu is helping form a new coalition to encourage advertisers to spend media dollars on reputable news outlets. The announcement comes a month after the World Federation of Advertisers closed the Global Alliance for Responsible Media following a lawsuit filed by Elon Musk’s X.

Barbarian acquired g-Innovations, a North Carolina-based digital transformation shop.