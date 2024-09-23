This week’s agency news, executive moves, and account changes

Each week, Marketing Brew recaps the agency world’s biggest leadership changes, account wins and losses, reviews, acquisitions, and more.

Hires and departures

Special US named Shannon Nunn president of its New York office. He’s a TBWA/Chiat/Day alum.

FCB global partner Rohit Ohri is retiring. He was formerly chairman and CEO of FCB Group India.

Dentsu Creative brought on BBH and McCann alum Ryan Paulson as its chief creative officer in New York. Vince Lim, a Barbarian vet, also joins as chief creative partner.

Droga5 hired Tamara Conyngham as head of strategy. She recently freelanced for the agency’s London office, and she was also a strategy director at its Dublin outpost.

Øuterkind, a creative agency based in Denver, tapped JP Stacey to run experiential work for existing clients like MarsWrigley.

Havas Chicago tapped VML and WPP OpenX vet Chase Cornett as its chief strategy officer.

Cornett brought on Kate Schifferdecker as VP, client partnerships. She joins from Golin.

Account wins, losses, and reviews

Meta is looking for an Amazon ad accounts specialist “client partner” to support its ad account, per Ad Age.

ESPN is in the middle of a creative review as it prepares to debut an upcoming streaming service. Its current creative AOR is the independent shop Arts & Letters.

Pepsi tapped BBDO once more for its agency roster. They’ve been working together for 48 years.

New divisions, offices, acquisitions, etc.

Notorious111, formerly HZ, re-debuted after several female agency executives bought back the shop from WPP.

VML debuted its “biggest report yet” titled “The Future Shopper 2024,” which dives into the shopping landscape.

Havas Media Network released a study evaluating 9,000 brand lift campaigns that found that “a single ad may get less than a second of attention, but over the course of 10 exposures to display ads, the aggregate amount of attention to the creative as a whole will be close to seven seconds.”