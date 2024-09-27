This week’s agency news, executive moves, and account changes

• less than 3 min read

Each week, Marketing Brew recaps the agency world’s biggest leadership changes, account wins and losses, reviews, acquisitions, and more.

Hires and departures

Dentsu alum Anita Patil-Sayed joined independent media shop Canvas Worldwide, where she will lead analytics.

Johannes Leonardo elevated Jonathan Santana from ECD to CCO. It also hired Lex Beltrone, an FCB alum, as ECD.

Dentsu Creative UK ECD Sue Higgs exited, marking the latest in a string of departures from the agency.

Account wins, losses, and reviews

Stellantis put into creative review the accounts for brands including Dodge, Ram, and Chrysler. Incumbents include Omnicom’s GSD&M, which mostly works on Dodge.

LIXIL Americas hired independent shop Hanson Dodge as its integrated strategic media agency.

Omnicom’s PHD landed the most global new business in the first half of the year, according to COMvergence.

New divisions, offices, acquisitions, etc.

Publicis Groupe acquired Mars United Commerce, an independent shop focused on retail media.

IPG Health expanded its Experiential & Events offering with a new unit in Frankfurt, Germany.

PMG and RocketMill have finished integrating their two businesses after PMG acquired the agency last December

Deutsch LA has rebranded to Deutsch in a move that also includes a new logo.