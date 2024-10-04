Roku releases new ad campaign ahead of holiday season

Imagine that it’s Thanksgiving Day. You’re back at your parents’ house for the holidays. That one relative is asking when you’re getting married, so you retire to the living room to watch some TV. But…you can’t find the darn remote.

That type of frustration is a central theme of Roku’s new ad campaign, “Less screaming. More streaming.” The campaign, which is slated to run on Roku’s owned social media channels and on The Roku Channel, includes three spots featuring families screaming at each other over issues with their TVs.

Lo and behold, they decide to switch to Roku—which calms them all down.

The campaign debuts ahead of the holiday shopping season, which Adobe Analytics has projected will reach $240.8 billion in domestic online retail sales between Nov. 1 and Dec. 31. That’s a time when consumers may be looking for products like Roku’s, Colleen McGee, Roku’s director of marketing and devices, told Marketing Brew.

Stream queen: Why release the ad campaign now? According to McGee, the company’s consumer insights team found that consumers draft their shopping lists about three months in advance of the holidays, well before Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

“Q4 is a big shopping timeframe, but as you can tell, these [ads] are not really holiday-themed,” she told us. “It’s more about when we know people are going to be in the market looking for products that meet their streaming needs. We just want to make sure that Roku products are top of mind.”

To that end, the campaign is designed to compliment ads consumers might see on the media outlets of retailers that carry Roku’s products, McGee said.

“I think the campaign fits perfectly in that strategy to intercept consumers while they’re shopping with this message,” she said.

Closer to the holidays, McGee added, Roku will run its “Joyfully, Roku” campaign for the third year in a row.