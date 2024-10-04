This week’s agency news, executive moves, and account changes

Each week, Marketing Brew recaps the agency world’s biggest leadership changes, account wins and losses, reviews, acquisitions, and more.

Hires and departures

Iris Worldwide hired Leigh Armstrong as EVP global growth and marketing director. She previously worked at TBWA and Leo Burnett.

Arts & Letters, an indie shop, hired Scott Woodhouse, a Wieden+Kennedy Portland alum, as a strategist.

Adam&eveDDB brought in Brynna Aylward from Gut Toronto as its first US chief creative officer.

Account wins, losses, and reviews

Unilever updated its agency roster, with Publicis Groupe and Dentsu joining the lineup and WPP Mindshare once again winning some of the company’s media accounts, including in the US.

General Mills also updated its agency roster, adding creative partners like Mother and The Martin Agency.

Adobe named Stagwell global lead for social content and creative campaigns in its digital media business. Stagwell agencies like 72andSunny and Movers+Shakers will pitch in.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts tapped Havas as its North American consumer marketing AOR. Other agencies on its roster include Citizen.

New divisions, offices, acquisitions, etc.

Omnicom Precision Marketing Group acquired digital advisory shop LeapPoint

Accenture and Publicis Groupe worked with Mondelēz International, which owns brands like Chips Ahoy and Clif, on a platform designed to support the company’s global marketing through AI and generative AI.

Spcshp, an indie agency, was acquired by UK group MSQ as it builds its US presence.