Coworking with Christena Garduno

Christena Garduno is CEO of Media Culture, a performance marketing agency.

What’s your favorite ad campaign? One campaign that’s always resonated with me is Dove’s “Real Beauty.” It sparked a real conversation about how we see ourselves as women and how we’re portrayed in the media. The way they told those women’s stories, it felt so honest and relatable. It made me think about how brands can actually make a difference, challenge stereotypes, and support women and other underrepresented groups.

One thing we can’t guess from your LinkedIn profile: I have a strong desire to guide the upcoming generation of leaders in the media industry and beyond. My strategy is centered on giving young professionals, and women in particular, the confidence to realize their full potential and grow as leaders. I advise people one-on-one on a daily basis, sharing lessons learned from my experiences and inspiring them to establish challenging but doable objectives. My main objectives for them are to inculcate a strong sense of ethics and duty, to develop creative thinking, and to build confidence. My goal is to develop a diverse pipeline of future leaders that are motivated to bring about meaningful change in their teams and communities, in addition to being able to manage the intricacies of the ad-tech sector.

What marketing trend are you most optimistic about? Least? I am excited about the growth of customization enabled by AI-driven insights. Today’s consumers want bespoke experiences, and AI enables organizations to provide real-time alterations based on individual behaviors, preferences, and purchase history. This hyper-relevant material promotes stronger relationships and increases engagement, making interactions more customized and meaningful.

On the other hand, I’m concerned about the overreliance on interruptive ads in digital areas. Consumers increasingly seek authenticity, and pushy, invasive advertising approaches can destroy confidence and produce terrible experiences. In today’s world, businesses must focus on relevancy, not disruption, to develop long-term partnerships.

What’s one marketing-related podcast/social account/series you’d recommend? The Marketing Over Coffee podcast is one of my preferred recommendations. The moderators offer practical insights that are both actionable and considerate, rendering it a valuable resource for individuals in the marketing industry, regardless of their experience level.