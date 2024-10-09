Most women around the world are avid sports fans: report

Everyone watches women’s sports. Even President Joe Biden said so.

When it comes to men’s sports, plenty of women are tuning in, too. Not only are women around the world watching sporting events, but the majority of them, 72%, identify as avid fans of at least one sport, according to a report from The Collective, Wasserman’s women-focused advisory business. Twenty-five percent of women fans said following sports is one of the most important things in their lives.

They’re most passionate about American football but also show interest in women’s sports, according to the report: About half of women fans in North America (48%) said they’d like to see more brands get involved with women’s sports.

Gen F: While there are women sports fans to be found at any age, younger fans tend to be the most enthusiastic, according to the report, which is based on the Wasserman Sports Fan Survey, an annual study conducted among more than 35,500 respondents around the world.

Majorities of baby boomer and Gen X women—60% of both groups—are avid sports fans, and that number increases significantly from Gen X to millennials and Gen Z.

About three-quarters (74%) of millennial women are avid sports enthusiasts.

That share rises to 79% among Gen Zers.

Different generations of women also have different preferences when it comes to their sports fandom, according to The Collective.

Gen Zers “hold sports organizations to a higher standard” than other generations.

Millennials are the most likely to attend live sporting events, and are the most receptive to sports sponsorships.

Gen Xers are less likely to stream sports while on the go, and in the US, they prefer watching one continuous broadcast over “whip-around” coverage of multiple games.

Boomers “highly value the role of sports in society,” with about half agreeing that sports bring people together and that they’re culturally important.

Around the world: Women fans of sports vary in their opinions based on geographic location as well as age, The Collective found. In North America, for example, women report relatively long-term fandom, with 45% saying they’ve been sports fans for over a decade.

About one-quarter (26%) of North American women said they’re avid fans of American football.

Smaller shares are fans of basketball (20%) and soccer (19%).

Another 17% are baseball enthusiasts, and 16% are motor racing fans.

About one-third (35%) of the group said they’re more interested in women’s sports compared to a year ago.

Brand-om: Women who are sports fans demonstrate stronger values on some fronts than fans who are men, per the report.

Women fans are more likely to favor brands that “demonstrate they care about the environment” and are socially responsible, and are “more likely to buy from a brand that supports something they care about.”

Women fans are also “more likely to believe teams, leagues, and athletes should support social causes.”

Women who are sports fans are also slightly more likely than men who are fans to look favorably at brands that support their favorite sports or teams, according to The Collective.

About two-thirds (68%) of women fans said they’re more likely to consider a brand that sponsors their favorite sport or team, compared to 64% of men.

A similar share (65%) of women said they feel a “sense of loyalty” toward those sponsors, compared to 63% of men.

“Female fans of sport hold significant buying power, and are highly responsive to brands sponsoring their favorite sports,” the report found. “Their engagement with sports content means they have a big influence on which brands succeed.”