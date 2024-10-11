This week’s agency news, executive moves, and account changes

• less than 3 min read

Each week, Marketing Brew recaps the agency world’s biggest leadership changes, account wins and losses, reviews, acquisitions, and more.

Hires and departures

Publicis New York tapped Nikki Maizel as president. She joins from McCann.

Iris Worldwide hired Menno Kluin as global chief creative officer, a role he will assume later this month. He has previously worked at agencies including Ogilvy and DDB.

IPG’s Mediahub brought in sister agency Initiative’s former global chief client officer, Nicole Estebanell, as its new US CEO.

Account wins, losses, and reviews

Spectrum put its creative and media business accounts into review. It currently works with Dentsu’s iProspect and has recently worked with indie agency PMG, per Ad Age.

Bimbo Bakeries USA handed its PR account to Omnicom.

Bosch awarded its international media account, which spans 38 countries, to Mediaplus.

New divisions, offices, acquisitions, etc.

Tombras acquired The Burns Group, a New York-based indie agency.

WPP teamed up with Roblox to help brands lean into Roblox as a media channel. As part of the deal, WPP and GroupM will join the Roblox Partner Program.

Informa, a UK-based events company, completed its acquisition of Ascential, which owns Cannes Lions.