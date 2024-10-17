This week’s agency news, executive moves, and account changes

Each week, Marketing Brew recaps the agency world’s biggest leadership changes, account wins and losses, reviews, acquisitions, and more.

Hires and departures

Horizon Media announced Gene Turner as its president and global chief client officer and David Campanelli as president of global investment. In addition to his new role, Turner will remain president of Horizon Next.

Stagwell’s Colle McVoy has a new CEO: Jessica Henrichs, currently agency president, will take over for Christine Fruechte, who’s been in the role for nearly 17 years.

Triptk, a Havas brand transformation studio, has appointed Marcus Collins chairman of the advisory board. He’s a Wieden+Kennedy New York alum.

Mother hired TBWA\Media Arts Lab vet Nicole Rowett as managing director of its New York office.

Account wins, losses, and reviews

Starbucks has awarded its US creative business to a WPP unit composed of talent from VML, Ogilvy, and its brand agency Landor.

Royal Caribbean International has put its creative account into review. The Martin Agency is the incumbent.

T-Mobile is conducting a review for T-Mobile and for Metro by T-Mobile’s social media agencies.

California Pizza Kitchen announced Iris as its brand, creative, and social AOR.

New divisions, offices, acquisitions, etc.

Collaborate, a global experiential marketing shop, opened a new London outpost. The agency’s clients include eBay and Hyundai.

DDB Group Sydney partnered with industry sustainability group #ChangeTheBrief Alliance. The agency will make several eco-friendly changes across its operations, including placing a beehive on the roof of its Sydney office.