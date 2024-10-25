This week’s agency news, executive moves, and account changes

Each week, Marketing Brew recaps the agency world’s biggest leadership changes, account wins and losses, reviews, acquisitions, and more.

Hires and departures

72andSunny tapped Innocean alum Wez Hawes as chief creative officer.

Paul Brazier, former CCO and chairman of AMV BBDO, announced the reopening of AllCreative.com, a platform which provides career guidance for those new to the ad industry and other creative fields.

The Shipyard, an indie agency, hired Patti Ziegler, the former CMO of lawn and gardening care brand Scotts Miracle-Gro, as managing partner.

Account wins, losses, and reviews

TruGreen hired VML as its lead creative and social agency. The lawn-care service company also works with WPP’s AKQA.

Guinness tapped Uncommon’s New York office as its US strategic and creative agency partner. The beer brand’s global creative agency partner will remain AMV BBDO.

Amgen awarded its US media business to IPG Mediabrands.

New divisions, offices, acquisitions, etc.

IPG debuted Interact, an “identity resolution cloud application aimed at integrating brands’ cloud ecosystems,” per Performance Marketing World. The tool will bring together resources across the holding company’s agencies and clients.

Dentsu Lab officially opened its London outpost. It has other offices in cities including Amsterdam and Warsaw.

Indie agency Preacher set up shop in Amsterdam, its first outpost outside of Texas.