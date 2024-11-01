This week’s agency news, executive moves, and account changes

• less than 3 min read

Each week, Marketing Brew recaps the agency world’s biggest leadership changes, account wins and losses, reviews, acquisitions, and more.

Hires and departures

Droga5 hired former DDB Chicago CEO Emma Montgomery as its global chief strategy officer.

Ogilvy New York hired two new ECDs: Kasia Canning and Cha Spruce. Spruce is a Wieden+Kennedy alum, and Canning joins from Ryan Reynolds’s Maximum Effort.

The Community tapped Peter Alsante, a WPP Grey vet, as its New York chief creative officer.

BBDO New York chief creative officer Matt MacDonald is exiting the agency.

Account wins, losses, and reviews

Little Caesars appointed IPG Mediabrands’s Mediahub as its US media AOR, replacing Horizon Media.

Columbia Sportswear Company named adam&eveDDB the Columbia brand’s global AOR.

Tony’s Chocolonely enlisted Total Mediaplus to work on its global performance marketing.

Binance brought Ark, a shop formed by adam&eveDDB alum Mat Goff, aboard its agency roster.

Panera Bread puts its creative account into review. It’s currently held by Mother New York.

New divisions, offices, acquisitions, etc.

Varsity, a marketing agency dedicated to senior services, debuted a new podcast discussing aging called Roundtable Talk.

Vivendi, the parent company of ad agency Havas, French TV giant Canal+, and publisher Louis Hachette Group has obtained board approval to split into four companies. The plan will be voted on by shareholders next month.

Publicis Media dismissed dozens of US-based employees for reportedly failing to comply with its RTO policy.