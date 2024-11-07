This week’s agency news, executive moves, and account changes

• less than 3 min read

Each week, Marketing Brew recaps the agency world’s biggest leadership changes, account wins and losses, reviews, acquisitions, and more.

Hires and departures

MullenLowe West tapped several new leadership team members. Deutsch alum Steph Kohnen has been named ECD, Keurig Dr Pepper vet Donesh Olyaie was named strategy head, and Kim Withee, formerly of Meta, joins as head of account management.

Uncommon Creative Studio New York named Johannes Leonardo CSO Steve Zaroff as its first-ever chief strategy officer.

Translation has a new president: Publicis vet Jonathan Akwue.

McCann Worldgroup promoted Emiliano González De Pietri to global creative partner of global brands.

Account wins, losses, and reviews

Kimberly-Clark put its global creative and media accounts into review, excluding its US media account, which is run by Publicis.

H&R Block awarded its CRM business to Ogilvy One.

The US Marine Corps renewed its business with WPP’s VML. Abespoke team at the agency, dubbed Thompson, will support the account.

New divisions, offices, acquisitions, etc.

Silver Spoon, a media production studio, opened a virtual production arm in Secaucus, New Jersey. The hub will feature a 30-foot green screen stage and a 50-foot LED stage, among other offerings.

Stagwell’s Code and Theory is forming a Government Experience Practice to service federal government agencies.

Dentsu and Salesforce teamed up for Smarter Media, a retail media solution designed to make monetization faster.