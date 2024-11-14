This week’s agency news, executive moves, and account changes

Each week, Marketing Brew recaps the agency world’s biggest leadership changes, account wins and losses, reviews, acquisitions, and more.

Hires and departures

BBH USA hired Jane Cronk and Ricardo Franco as ECDs. Cronk was previously group creative director at Anomaly, and Franco was previously group creative director at David Madrid.

Tombras tapped Supernatural alum Paul Caiozzo as chief creative officer for its Knoxville headquarters.

McCann Worldgroup hired Leo Burnett vet Britt Nolan as chief creative officer, North America.

Cashmere saw a mass exodus at the top as most of its leadership team either resigned or moved into consulting roles within Cashmere, Ad Age reported. Cashmere’s parent company, S4 Capital, said its Cashmere staff and staff at Monks, which Cashmere merged with in 2021, is “seeing a significant reduction” in its Q3 earnings report.

Account wins, losses, and reviews

Mars will begin a global agency review focused on Mars Snacking, which includes Snickers and M&Ms, and Mars Petcare, which houses brands like Pedigree and Royal Canin.

Bubba Burger hired Familiar Creatures as its lead creative agency.

DSW tapped Crispin as its creative AOR, per Adweek.

New divisions, offices, acquisitions, etc.

WPP opened a new campus in Chennai, India. It’s the holding company’s third outpost in the country.

Havas New York Village hosted “GLP101 Day” to discuss how GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic are disrupting the market and how brands can capitalize.

MSQ, which recently acquired US shop Spcshp, bought German customer experience agency UDG.