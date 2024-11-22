Coworking with Joe Perello

Each week, we spotlight Marketing Brew readers in our Coworking series. If you’d like to be featured, introduce yourself here.

Joe Perello is CEO of Props, a performance-driven creator content platform. He previously served as New York City’s first-ever chief marketing officer, and he served as VP of business development for the New York Yankees. He also co-founded the agency Catch New York.

How would you describe your job to someone who doesn’t work in marketing? Imagine a performance marketing agency and an influencer platform had a kid who then married a software company. That’s us. We combine the attraction of creator content with the performance of paid media.

Favorite project you’ve worked on? One of the most fulfilling projects of my career was serving as the first chief marketing officer for the City of New York. In the aftermath of 9/11, like many fellow New Yorkers, I felt an overwhelming desire to help the city recover, but I wasn’t sure how a marketing professional could make a truly meaningful impact.

When I received a call from Mayor Bloomberg’s office about a newly created position aimed at centralizing the city’s marketing efforts to generate revenue and reinvest those funds to attract 50 million visitors, I realized this was my opportunity to make a difference. I established the city’s first central marketing office, generating approximately $100 million. We funneled that money into tourism initiatives, and in the years that followed, we broke tourism records and ultimately achieved the goal of 50 million visitors.

While nothing compares to the thrill, excitement, and rewards of starting and running my own company, working for Mayor Mike Bloomberg, Deputy Mayor Dan Doctoroff, and the City of New York remains among the most fulfilling experiences of my career.

What’s your favorite ad campaign? Miller Lite’s iconic “Less Filling – Tastes Great” series from the 1970s and ’80s. When these ads first aired, I loved them for their humor and the way they brought together a cast of larger-than-life athletes and celebrities who weren’t the typical faces of TV commercials. John Madden, Billy Martin, and a host of other athletes and personalities were portrayed in a fun, lighthearted way that felt authentic and true to who they were. They weren’t polished actors—they were real, often a bit rough around the edges, and that’s what made the ads so entertaining and relatable.

The brilliance of it lies in the simplicity of the debate: which product feature is more important—“less filling” or “tastes great?” The campaign turned what could have been a dry product comparison into a playful, memorable argument among men. It’s a perfect example of how great storytelling, combined with relatable characters, can turn a simple message into a cultural phenomenon.

One thing we can’t guess from your LinkedIn profile: I had the unforgettable experience of watching Derek Jeter pour champagne over George Steinbrenner’s head in the Yankees clubhouse after the team won the 1998 World Series. Later, I shared a scotch and soda with the boss himself. And because I’m not Derek Jeter, I chose to drink it with him instead of pouring it over his head.

What’s one marketing-related podcast/social account/series you’d recommend? We like Mike Linton’s CMO Confidential so much that we sponsored it. Seth Godin is pretty good, too.