This week’s agency news, executive moves, and account changes

Each week, Marketing Brew recaps the agency world’s biggest leadership changes, account wins and losses, reviews, acquisitions, and more.

Hires and departures

AKQA hired Disney and NBCU alum Adam Zeller as head of social.

Grey New York tapped Truth Initiative alum RG Logan as its chief strategy officer.

Media by Mother promoted Tim Haarmann to New York managing director.

David New York announced seven new hires, including creative directors Erin Evon and Jason Burke, who are both RGA and Saatchi & Saatchi alums.

Account wins, losses, and reviews

Principal Financial Group named Dentsu’s iProspect as its brand media AOR.

Bero, the non-alcoholic brand co-founded by actor Tom Holland, brought on 5W as its PR AOR.

The YMCA has a new advertising AOR: The Martin Agency.

New divisions, offices, acquisitions, etc.

Leo Burnett is scrapping its Detroit outpost after losing business with General Motors earlier this year. As a result, 79 people will be laid off.

Dentsu rolled out Tobiras, an insights tool for advertisers that integrates first-party data with Meta’s Advanced Analytics data.

Publicis Sapient inked a new partnership with Google Cloud. Publicis Sapient will create a Google Cloud business unit to bring Google AI tech to enterprise customers.

Superside, a creative services company, debuted Superads, an AI-powered insights offering.