This week’s agency news, executive moves, and account changes

Each week, Marketing Brew recaps the agency world’s biggest leadership changes, account wins and losses, reviews, acquisitions, and more.

Hires and departures

IPG Health’s Studio Rx named Andy Titus executive director of experience design and Brian Pellicone management director. Titus is a Victoria’s Secret alum, while Pellicone joins from the agency Oliver.

Stagwell elevated Ray Day to the role of executive chairman of Allison Worldwide. He remains vice chair at Stagwell.

Stagwell also promoted George Brady to CEO of The People Platform, which sits within Stagwell Marketing Cloud. He was previously president and CRO of the outfit.

Account wins, losses, and reviews

Pizza Hut brought on board WPP’s VML to run customer marketing and IPG’s Deutsch to run creative marketing.

CarMax initiated a US media and creative agency review. Incumbents include Dentsu X for its media account and The Martin Agency for its creative duties.

Puma awarded its global account to adam&eveDDB.

New divisions, offices, acquisitions, etc.

WPP completed the sale of its majority stake in the consulting group FGS Global to private-equity firm KKR.

Havas Red released Red Sky Predictions 2025, a report highlighting nine trends to watch next year.

Gersh, a talent agency, picked up Madrid-based sports and entertainment shop You First.