Coworking with Jessica Serrano

Jessica Serrano is CMO of Dig. She previously had also held marketing and brand roles at companies including Burger King and Taco Bell.

How would you describe your job to someone who doesn’t work in marketing? I describe my job as similar to the scene in The Devil Wears Prada where Miranda Priestly explains how the cerulean-blue sweater was chosen. In marketing, people don’t realize how much goes on behind the scenes before you select something off a menu, a shelf, or a website. Just like in fashion, where trends are meticulously planned and trickle down through various channels, marketing involves extensive research, strategy, and creativity to influence your choices and ensure products stand out.

Favorite project you’ve worked on? One of my favorite projects was launching the Diablo Hot Sauce at Taco Bell. We noticed Americans were craving spicier flavors, so we decided to test a hotter sauce. Diablo was supposed to be a limited-time offer for three months, but people loved it so much that we made it permanent. This project was special because it was the first time I owned a marketing campaign from start to finish. It feels good to ask for Diablo in the drive-thru 10 years later and know that was my baby.

What’s your favorite ad campaign? I really loved e.l.f.’s “So Many Dicks” campaign. It touches on a genuine issue—the lack of representation on corporate boards—but it brings it to life in a lighthearted and hilarious way. It was cool to see it come from a beauty brand—it seemed unobvious, but from what I’ve read, they tie their business success to their board diversity.

One thing we can’t guess from your LinkedIn profile: If I hadn’t gone into marketing, I think I would’ve been a reality TV producer in another life.

What marketing trend are you most optimistic about?

I’m energized by the untapped potential of social commerce for QSR brands. It’s been huge for beauty and CPG brands, but with digital order-ahead, restaurants could do even more in this space. I think we could tap into real-time cravings and make it super easy for people to order right after seeing their favorite influencer enjoying a meal.

What’s one marketing-related podcast/social account/series you’d recommend? Exchanging @the_marketing_millennials memes on Instagram helps keep us sane. Their content can be painfully relatable—and I think it helps us to not take ourselves too seriously.