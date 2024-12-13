This week’s agency news, executive moves, and account changes

• less than 3 min read

Each week, Marketing Brew recaps the agency world’s biggest leadership changes, account wins and losses, reviews, acquisitions, and more.

Hires and departures

Someplace, an indie agency started by Wieden+Kennedy alums, hired W+K vets Kevin Steele and Pedro Izique as creative directors.

The Hive, a Toronto-based agency that has worked with brands like Jack Daniel’s and Coca-Cola, has a new CEO, Dentsu Creative alum Josie Daga.

M&C Saatchi North America Group elevated Nadja Bellan-White to CEO.

Account wins, losses, and reviews

Facebook cut ties with Mojo Supermarket, causing the agency to lay off 14% of its workforce.

Johnson & Johnson awarded its US and Canada media business to WPP. IPG agency J3 vacates the account.

Kraft Heinz Australia and New Zealand brought in TBWA as its integrated creative agency.

New divisions, offices, acquisitions, etc.

Omnicom has agreed to acquire IPG in an all-stock deal that would, if successful, create the “largest advertising company in the world” per the New York Times.

Publicis creative shop LePub is debuting a New York office next month.

Horizon Media is rolling out One Horizon, a new full-service creative agency.