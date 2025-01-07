The lessons top team and league marketers learned in 2024

Last year was a big one for sports in the US.

That’s usually the case in most years, but 2024 was particularly noteworthy, from the 2024 Paris Olympics and Paralympics to multiple international soccer tournaments—not to mention record-breaking audiences and new developments in women’s sports.

For team and league marketing leaders, the year wasn’t without its challenges, but they led to lessons that execs are taking with them into the new year. We emailed several top marketers from sports teams and asked them to reflect on what they learned in 2024. Here’s what they had to say.

The power of fandom

Pri Shumate, SVP and CMO, Miami Dolphins: The 2024 season was my first working with an NFL team. Coming from the brand side, you quickly realize how passionate fans are when you market a team. Consumers are loyal to brands they love, but they are obsessed with their sports teams—it takes brand loyalty and representation to a whole new level.

Susan Goodenow, EVP of brand and public affairs, Chicago Bulls: Listening to our fans is a critical function and should always guide our decision-making as an organization. Most ideas sound great in a vacuum, but we really don’t know how things will be received until they make their way out into the world. This is why we have made it a point to collect fan feedback throughout the season and then use that data to inform what’s next for the Bulls.

Brandon Clark, VP of marketing and communications, Washington Spirit: When fans are authentically invested in your mission beyond just winning games, and success on the field follows, record results occur.

Pete Jung, CMO, Nascar: The power and consistent potential of sports to uniquely fulfill consumer needs (excitement, unity, experience) despite pressures and distractions from macro forces and trends influencing sports fans.

The power of community

Andrew Karson, EVP of marketing, Brooklyn Nets: It’s important to push the boundaries of how and where we show up and diversify the ways we engage with fans. We had success when we met fans where they were. After seeing the reception to our award-winning “Nets in Paris” campaign this year—where we brought the best of Brooklyn to the streets of Paris by hosting a series of experiences focused on basketball, music, food, and fashion—we know there is an immense opportunity to elevate the Nets’ brand globally with authentic programming rooted in creativity.

We also continued to engage directly in our local community throughout the year in new and differentiated ways…Bringing the Nets directly into the community and finding the balance across various types of activations has helped us foster deeper connections, enhance local support, and create a more inclusive fan experience.

The power of marketing

Radhika Duggal, CMO, Major League Soccer: As I was new to my role as the chief marketing officer at Major League Soccer, and new to the industry overall, 2024 was a year of incredible learning for me…My biggest lesson, though, is that there’s no limit to the fan growth of soccer, and Major League Soccer in particular. The driver of that growth? Full-funnel, multichannel marketing to drive awareness and build and nurture fan relationships. MLS is part of the global football conversation, and the best is yet to come.

The power of prep

Shana Stephenson, chief brand officer, New York Liberty: This year has been a testament to one of our guiding principles: stay ready so you don’t have to get ready. 2024 brought new attention to the WNBA, thanks in large part to an extremely talented rookie class. With the Liberty, we were ready to capitalize, and we did, increasing ticket revenue by over 100%, doubling season ticket memberships, and averaging a 64% increase in game attendance year over year. We met the moment, smashing records in the process. That was the result of hard work and preparation. In 2025, we’ll be ready to do it again.

The power of pivoting

Jen Millet, COO, Bay FC: The biggest lesson I learned was that this landscape of women’s sports is too new to tie your goals and objectives to specific benchmarks. Setting smaller milestone goals and being prepared to adjust or pivot in-flight is a more effective strategy that allows us to continue to challenge ourselves and grow.