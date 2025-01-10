Disney counts 157 million ad-supported monthly active users amid continued streaming push

The House of Mouse is getting even bigger.

Disney has more than 157 million ad-supported monthly active users across Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu, the company announced at CES during its annual Global Tech & Data Showcase.

As the company continues to grow its streaming subscriber base, the entertainment giant is also rolling out new ad products and is expanding some of its previously offered ad capabilities, including new ad tools, updates to its clean room, and audience segments. Here are some of the details shared at the showcase.

Time to play: As streamers like Peacock lean into engagement tools like mobile mini-games, Disney is also expanding its gamified ad format, which first rolled out on Hulu in June. Disney is now expanding their availability, the company announced this week, offering users polling, trivia, and other games through partnerships with Brightline, KERV, and Innovid.

Do it live: Disney is also growing its Magic Words ad product that debuted last year at CES, which lets brands target consumers within scenes. The technology will soon match brands’ creative with moments in live events, the company announced, and the product is currently being tested with brands like Chipotle and T-Mobile. It will be available next quarter.

“We’re giving brands the power to wave a magic wand, delivering the perfect message at the perfect moment,” Rita Ferro, Disney’s president of global advertising, said onstage.

Advertisers can now bid on live sports ads in real time in situations, like a game going into overtime, through Disney’s Live Sports & Entertainment Certification product. The company has partnered with DSPs including The Trade Desk, Yahoo DSP, and Google’s Display and Video 360.

All about the data: The company introduced Disney Compass, a new ad product that lets buyers access Disney’s first-party data to analyze ad campaign performance. VideoAmp, LiveRamp, Snowflake, OMG and Publicis’s CoreAI have already signed on as partners, and the company said that the goal is for it to be broadly compatible with identity and measurement vendors.

In the clean-room space, Disney augmented its clean-room ecosystem with Disney Select AI Engine, which uses machine learning to create sequential messaging for brands’ campaigns.

Over the past year, more than 200 brands have used Disney’s clean room, Dana McGraw, Disney Advertising’s SVP of data and measurement science, said onstage this week, and more than 6,500 brands have adopted Disney’s identity and measurement tool, Bridge ID, which debuted last year.

Going global: The Mouse House is introducing four new global audience segments—Empathetic Escapists, Reflective Explorers, Social Shapers, and Comfort Connectors—for advertisers to target viewers more effectively as cross-cultural streaming grows. According to Generation Stream, Disney’s first global streaming consumer insights report that was released on Wednesday, 96% of those surveyed said they watch “at least some content from other countries.”

Disney’s previously announced targeting and segmentation offerings, Disney Select and Audience Graph, are also soon expanding to more countries. Disney rolled the tools out in Latin America this fall, and it’s now looking to bring them to EMEA.