Grey Goose raises a glass down under with Australian Open sponsorship

Balmy Januaries, universal healthcare, koala sanctuaries. As if Australia doesn’t already have it all, it now has a Honey Deuce-style signature cocktail for the Australian Open, too.

Grey Goose, the vodka brand behind the US Open’s iconic bevvy, inked a deal in December to become the official vodka partner of the Australian Open, which commences this weekend. As part of the sponsorship, Grey Goose is serving up a new cocktail unique to the Open, the Lemon Ace, that Aleco Azqueta, VP of global marketing, said he hopes will become as ubiquitous at Melbourne’s Grand Slam as the Honey Deuce is at New York’s.

“One of the things that’s so special about the Honey Deuce is that you really can only have it during those three weeks of the US Open,” he told Marketing Brew. “There’s so much anticipation, so that’s what we’re hoping to create at the Australian Open as well—that when it comes to the Australian Open, January will be Lemon Ace season.”

Cheers, mate: When it came time to decide which Grand Slam the brand would venture into next, Azqueta said Australia stood out for a few reasons. Firstly, it’s a major market for Grey Goose, and it shares a fairly similar vibe as the US Open as a cultural event with an audience that’s there for a good time as much as they are to watch tennis. Beyond that, it takes place during Australia’s summer—and who wouldn’t want a good excuse to travel to the southern hemisphere in January?

Plus, the Australian Open has a nickname that’s as pertinent to Grey Goose as it is adorable.

“Our brand is all about joie de vivre, and the Australian Open is known as the ‘happy Slam,’ so it really was just a very natural fit for us,” Azqueta said. The unofficial name was coined by Roger Federer back in 2007.

Lemon lore: When creating the Honey Deuce, Grey Goose outsourced the culinary decisions to restaurateur Nick Mautone, and for the Lemon Ace, the brand tapped its own global head of brand experience, Joe McCanta, Azqueta said. McCanta wanted the cocktail to be “inspired by the zesty Australian summer,” “vibrant in color,” and “very natural,” Azqueta said, so the Lemon Ace incorporates Grey Goose original vodka, passionfruit syrup, and sparkling lemonade. It’s garnished with fresh mint and a lemon ball, which, similar to the Honey Deuce’s honeydew toppers, resembles a tennis ball.

Like the Honey Deuce, the Lemon Ace is served in a signature cup, which is co-branded for both Grey Goose and the Australian Open. Unlike the Honey Deuce, though, the Lemon Ace cup doesn’t include the names of past winners, Azqueta said.

Top of mind down under: In addition to serving the Lemon Ace, Grey Goose also has a presence at Melbourne Park’s courtside bar and its new Club 1905 hospitality space, where Azqueta said the brand is serving its Altius luxury vodka. Grey Goose is serving Lemon Aces across Melbourne Park, as well as on Emirates flights from Dubai to Melbourne and in the airline’s lounges, thanks to a partnership with the airline.

The Australian Open marks Grey Goose’s “first event of this magnitude” in the country, Azqueta said. Like the US Open, he sees Grey Goose’s relationship with the Australian Open as a long-term one, and is aiming to build brand association with the event over time. The brand’s new tagline, “Game, Set, Goose,” which it rolled out in time for the Open, could help.

“We thought it was especially very appropriate for the Australian Open, being the happy Slam,” Azqueta said. “It shows we’re a brand that, although we’re aspirational and elevated, doesn’t take itself too seriously.”