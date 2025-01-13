Coworking with Jeaneen Andrews-Feldman

Each week, we spotlight Marketing Brew readers in our Coworking series. If you’d like to be featured, introduce yourself here.

Jeaneen Andrews-Feldman is chief marketing officer of ad-tech platform Simpli.fi. Prior to joining Simpli.fi, she was chief marketing and experience officer for the Society for HR Management, and she helped develop performance marketing strategies at agencies and brands including Merkle, AT&T, and Sprint.

Favorite project you’ve worked on? A little over a year ago, I spearheaded Simpli.fi’s brand transformation. This was a major undertaking, as we were challenged with differentiating the Simpli.fi brand from the many ad-tech companies that all tend to look alike and say the same things. It was important for the company to break apart from the “sea of sameness,” and we were able to do just that while successfully bringing previously acquired companies and employees under one umbrella of Simpli.fi.…The project also had an employee engagement component, as we wanted our employees to be ambassadors and amplify our brand voice. To rally our employees, we created a communications platform called #OneSimplifi, which continues to receive positive feedback.

What’s your favorite ad campaign? I really enjoyed Salesforce’s “Team Earth” campaign. First of all, who doesn’t love Matthew McConaughey? But also, the ads were extremely engaging, energizing, and narrative-driven. Plus, I appreciated that the ads were focused on driving environmental responsibility. The ads were a great example of the power of CTV as well. Known for getting the right message to the right people, CTV allowed Salesforce to use tailored messaging in the ads it distributed across premium streaming platforms to target and drive engagement with decision-makers at potential business partners.

One thing we can’t guess from your LinkedIn profile: Earlier in my career, when I worked in AT&T’s technology division, my job was to sell backup power to large utility companies. You wouldn’t have guessed it now, but I would often be seen with a hard hat on and work boots in a generating plant. That was many years ago, and my career has taken many twists and turns, but none compared to that hands-on sales experience, which has influenced how I think about the partnership that marketing and sales must have.

What marketing trend are you most optimistic about? Least? I’m most excited to see how AI will further influence marketing. We’re already seeing AI being used in areas like content and creative, but there are endless possibilities. With so many trends emerging in the marketing space, I can’t say there is anything that I’m not optimistic about.

What’s one marketing-related podcast/social account/series you’d recommend? I like Scott Galloway’s podcast, The Prof G. He is always interesting and tends to talk not only about marketing but also other business disciplines, along with career and even advice about life. I’d highly recommend this podcast to anyone in the marketing field or anyone looking for positive business advice.