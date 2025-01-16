Coworking with Amanda Forrester

Each week, we spotlight Marketing Brew readers in our Coworking series. If you’d like to be featured, introduce yourself here.

Amanda Forrester is VP of marketing and communications at the programmatic advertising company OpenX. She has also held executive roles at companies including Ampersand, LiveRamp, and Integral Ad Science.

What’s your favorite ad campaign? The Bumble campaign in New York City—it’s iconic. I can recite it from memory, even though it’s been years since it ran. A billboard ad in Times Square, right across from my office, read: “Be the CEO your parents always wanted you to marry. (Then find someone you actually like.)” It was brilliant. Bumble took something that almost everyone, but especially women, dreads—dating apps—and turned it into a vehicle for a message that truly resonated. They understood their audience: driven, ambitious women in New York who’ve focused on their careers but still want fulfilling personal lives. The ad acknowledged gender pressures in a way that felt genuine and empowering. And the underlying value was spot-on: the most important thing in a relationship is finding someone you like.

Personally, it worked for me—I met my husband on Bumble. That campaign makes me proud to say that.

One thing we can’t guess from your LinkedIn profile: I love the outdoors, skiing, sailing, and swimming—I am happiest when I am active.

What marketing trend are you most optimistic about? Least? I’m most optimistic about AI and its potential to help marketers. It’s not inherently about doing more with less—it’s about sparking creativity. AI can help unblock those moments when you’re stuck, whether it’s drafting copy, brainstorming strategies, or building a template. It’s a tool, not a replacement, but it’s incredible to see how it’s evolving.

What I’m least optimistic about is algorithmic radicalization. Platforms like YouTube or TikTok sometimes prioritize increasingly extreme or sensational content to keep users engaged. It’s the rabbit-hole effect—you start with a cute kitten video and somehow end up in a conspiracy-theory spiral. This tactic thrives on outraging or polarizing users on each side of a viewpoint, and while it’s effective for driving ad views, it’s also dangerous. It divides people and spreads misinformation, often in a way that feels relentless.

What’s one marketing-related podcast/social account/series you’d recommend? I’d recommend Marketecture. They’re a mix of social accounts, podcasts, and content, and what sets them apart is their humor and industry expertise—something I really appreciate. AdTechGod, Jeremy Bloom, and Ari Paparo bring a refreshing, no-BS perspective to ad tech. What I also love about them is their inclusivity. Ad tech can feel like a space dominated by the same types of people—brilliant founders, sure, but not always the most inclusive. These three, however, are among the OGs who not only get it, but who are driving positive change. They’re strong allies supporting those who have sometimes been on the outside. And for those of us who’ve been in ad tech for over a decade, that kind of support simply didn’t exist before.