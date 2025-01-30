Apple TV+ and MLS announce ‘Sunday Night Soccer’ and more ahead of season

Ahead of the kickoff of the 2025 Major League Soccer season on February 22, MLS and Apple TV+, the home of MLS Season Pass, are expanding their offerings and giving fans more ways to watch.

As MLS Season Pass heads into its third year on Apple TV+, the streamer and the league announced additional programming, more fan experiences, and new distribution partnerships, including:

Sunday Night Soccer: A new weekly show called Sunday Night Soccer will feature a select live game on Sunday evenings. Content will include pre- and postgame shows, graphics produced in both English and Spanish, and other production and studio content created using technology at its newly relocated production facility in Stamford, Connecticut.

The first game of Sunday Night Soccer will feature the debut of San Diego FC, the latest team to join MLS’s ranks.

Expanded fan content inside and outside of the Apple ecosystem: A day before the MLS season kicks off, Apple TV+ will roll out the docuseries Onside: Major League Soccer, which will focus on highlights from the 2024 MLS season. Similar to last year, MLS content will also be available across Apple Podcasts, Apple Maps, Apple Music, and Apple Sports.

Executives are also talking about ways to build more fan-created social content for MLS Season Pass by potentially bringing creators to its facility, Seth Bacon, MLS EVP of media, said.

“We’re talking about what other shows can we do that will live on our social and digital channels, whether that’s pre-pregame shows [or] midweek programming,” he said during a press event this week.

Partnerships with Comcast, DirecTV, and T-Mobile: Comcast Xfinity customers will be able to sign up for MLS Season Pass through Xfinity, and it will be available through the Xfinity Stream app, X1, Flex, and Xumo Stream Box for those subscribers. Comcast and Apple will also bring the live show MLS 360 to Xfinity customers, even those who don’t have an MLS Season Pass subscription. As for DirecTV, its residential customers will be able to buy a MLS Season Pass subscription through DirecTV.

MLS Season Pass also inked a deal with T-Mobile to offer certain customers free access to the streaming package. The companies had previously offered a similar promotion in 2023, but did not ink a partnership for the 2024 season.

These partnerships will offer MLS Season Pass “through different channels, but it’s all still pointing to the same direction, which is the partnership we have with Apple,” Bacon said.