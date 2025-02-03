Coworking with Aidaly Sosa Walker

Each week, we spotlight Marketing Brew readers in our Coworking series. If you’d like to be featured, introduce yourself here.

Aidaly Sosa Walker is VP of marketing, US and Canada, at Tony’s Chocolonely. She was previously director of marketing and public relations at G-Star Raw.

Favorite project you’ve worked on? Two projects stand out for very different reasons. The first is a press trip we organized to Ghana, where we gave a crew the opportunity to document our work and the impact we’re making on the ground. The result was a segment on CBS Sunday Morning, which not only showcased our mission but also had a ripple effect, securing a brand feature on Last Week Tonight With John Oliver. It was incredibly rewarding to see our mission resonate with such a wide audience.

On the other end of the spectrum, I loved working on our launch at Walmart, which was our biggest launch to date. Walmart’s strong focus on digital levers challenged us to develop a robust plan that activated all available tools to ensure a successful rollout. It was an incredible opportunity to think strategically and execute a multifaceted campaign for a major retail partner. The diversity in these projects—one mission-driven and the other focused on commercial success—really highlights what I love about my role. It’s the balance of making an impact while driving meaningful growth for the brand.

What’s your favorite ad campaign? The CeraVe campaign featuring Michael Cera. It’s a perfect example of how a brand can leverage an unexpected celebrity pairing to create buzz and resonate with its target audience. The campaign’s success lies in its ability to blend humor, relatability, and authenticity, some key elements that stand out in today’s crowded skincare market. Michael Cera’s quirky, understated personality aligns seamlessly with CeraVe’s straightforward, no-frills approach to skincare. This creates a refreshing contrast to the overly polished, high-glam campaigns that often dominate the industry.

One thing we can’t guess from your LinkedIn profile: I’m deeply into political science and pottery—an unusual mix, but both fuel my creativity and strategic thinking. Political science fascinates me with its focus on human behavior, systems, and how decisions shape societies. It’s like studying the ultimate campaign strategies, which directly ties back to marketing. On the flip side, pottery is my creative escape. I love the process of shaping raw clay into something meaningful—it’s a great reminder that with the right effort, timing, and vision, we can create something impactful from scratch.

What marketing trend are you most optimistic about? Least? I’m optimistic about the possibilities AI offers for marketing. It’s a great tool that, if used right, will make us better marketers. AI enhances both the efficiency and effectiveness of the work we do, enabling marketers to make smarter decisions and connect with consumers on a deeper level. I’m also excited about community building—very inspired by how I see it being done in sports marketing. The emphasis on fan engagement and listening to consumer feedback is reshaping how brands interact with their audiences. It’s a powerful reminder that building genuine relationships creates long-term brand loyalty. And sustainability and purpose-driven marketing is another area where I see big potential. As consumers demand authenticity and alignment with their values, brands have a real opportunity to innovate responsibly and drive impact, making their mission a core part of their identity.

I’m a bit cautious about the over-reliance on short-lived trends, especially in the digital space. While platforms like TikTok can deliver impressive engagement, chasing viral moments without a clear brand strategy can dilute a brand’s message and create noise instead of meaningful connections. There needs to be a balance between following a trend and keeping the brand authenticity.

What’s one marketing-related podcast/social account/series you’d recommend? Marketing is about understanding everything that could influence consumer behavior, from economic trends and cultural shifts to creative inspiration and even humor. Each of these channels adds a layer to that understanding, whether it’s diving into pop culture, staying informed on global news, or simply exploring creativity through art and design. For podcasts, I recommend Morning Brew Daily, Mo News, Acquired, Vibe Check, The Journal, On Strategy Showcase, The CMO Podcast, and Uncensored CMO. As for social accounts, I recommend following Morning Brew, TSA (hilarious and clever), BloomandPlume, CulturFits, Complex, and Mo News.