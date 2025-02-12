T-Mobile, Ram, and Jeep had the most engaging Super Bowl ads: report

An ad promoting T-Mobile’s partnership with Starlink was 13x more engaging than the average big-game ad, according to EDO.

If the Super Bowl Ad Meter went to the horse girls, EDO’s Super Bowl LIX Ad Ranker went to the tech bros.

For 10 years straight, the TV measurement company has ranked Super Bowl ads by evaluating online brand engagements, like searches or site visits, in the moments after ads air. This year, T-Mobile’s ad about its partnership with satellite internet provider Starlink landed the top spot with a score of 1263, meaning it drove almost 13x the engagement as the average Super Bowl commercial.

In addition to T-Mobile, 39 other advertisers beat the median Super Bowl engagement score of 100, but 54 fell below that line.

Cars and cans: Ram, the only auto brand other than Jeep to advertise in this year’s Super Bowl, scored an 848 on EDO’s engagement index, earning the No. 2 spot for its commercial featuring Glen Powell as Goldilocks. Jeep landed at No. 8, scoring 637 for an ad starring Harrison Ford.

Liquid Death, which aired its first Super Bowl commercial this year, came in third with a score of 804 for the canned-water company’s “It’s Safe for Work” ad, which shows professionals like pilots, doctors, and judges chugging cans of water on the job. Fellow beverage brand and second-time Super Bowl advertiser Poppi joined Liquid Death in the top 10, scoring a 552 with a campaign focused on influencers.

Trailer mania: Movie studios are regular Super Bowl advertisers, and this year was no exception. This year’s trailers largely landed above the median engagement score.

Universal Pictures’s How to Train Your Dragon was the trailer with the highest engagement score at 778, claiming spot No. 4 on EDO’s rankings.

Jurassic World Rebirth, from the same studio, claimed the last spot in the top 10 with a score of 501.

Marvel Studios’s Thunderbolts closely followed at No. 11.

Trailers for Walt Disney Pictures’s new Lilo & Stitch, Paramount Pictures’s newest addition to the Mission: Impossible franchise, and Universal Pictures’s M3GAN 2.0 also beat the median.

Streaming services fared less well: Disney+ missed the median engagement mark, and of Tubi’s two ads, only one cleared the median cutoff with 156.

Best of the rest: Telehealth company Hims & Hers, religious ad campaign He Gets Us, and water-bottle brand Cirkul rounded out the top 10. Hims & Hers ran a third-quarter spot about the obesity epidemic set to Childish Gambino’s “This is America” in a controversial move that stood in contrast to the typical sweet-treat ads of the Super Bowl, but it seemed to pay off, resulting in an engagement score of 771 and spot No. 5 on the rankings. He Gets Us and Cirkul followed at No. 6 and No. 7, respectively.