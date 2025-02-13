Insights from Tactical MarTech: The Future of AI, Attribution, and Privacy

Plenty of marketers are looking to master AI in a rapidly changing tech landscape. So we hosted an event focused on it.

At “Tactical MarTech: The Future of AI, Attribution, and Privacy” held in New York this week, Marketing Brew sat down with execs and chatted brand strategy, AI, privacy, and more. Leaders from brands like Reddit, Anomaly, Mount Sinai Health System, and L’Oreal joined us onstage to share their insights. Below, we compiled some of their tips.

Tip #1: Start using AI outside of work.

“Someone taught me you can go to your refrigerator, take a picture, and then put in ChatGPT or whatever your gen-AI tool preference is, and say, ‘create five recipes from this image.’I was like, ‘this is going to say marriages…’ And sure enough, it took that bad spinach that's always there and never gets used and found other things to actually make a meal out of and break down the prep…Find different ways to immerse yourself in it on a personal level to get more comfortable with it at work.” —Alicia Criner, global marketing leader formerly at Galderma

Tip #2: Consider the unexpected ways consumers are using AI.

“There was this big spike in conversation, not in tech-related communities, but in home care and plant-related communities…It was conversation around what are the best apps using computer vision to take photos of plants to understand the diagnosis or what's wrong and how to care for their plants.

Oftentimes when we think about where these conversations are happening, they’re really wide and diverse and coming from unexpected places. I’m trying to bring that into marketing conversations and creative conversations. Maybe we’re thinking about this too narrowly.” —Matt Klein, head of global foresight, Reddit

Tip #3: Refine your approach to attribution.

“As an industry, we’ve started to use attribution as an umbrella term to mean a lot of different things. We need to be very refined in how we're having these conversations and what exactly [is] the business outcome that you are trying to get to. What is the goal of your measurement model that you’re using? Is it attribution? Is it media measurement? Is it the role that media measurement plays in getting you to that business outcome?”—Caroline Proto, director, global media, EssilorLuxottica

Tip #4: Consider privacy regulations at a state level.

“Facebook also deprecated a lot of the content moderation…We have 50 different breach laws, right? We don’t have unified breach laws. I think people are focusing on the wrong thing. [In] 20 states you’ve got enforcement.” —Richy Glassberg, CEO, SafeGuard Privacy