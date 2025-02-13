Netflix is opening a restaurant in Las Vegas

Netflix doesn’t just want consumers to watch its shows. It wants them to eat its food, too.

This week, the steamer opened Netflix Bites, a new restaurant in Las Vegas’s MGM Grand Hotel and Casino serving food inspired by Netflix content. The menu at the restaurant, which will be open for one year, includes the Squid Game-inspired cocktail Dalgona Rum Buzz and Bridgerton Regency Tea, and it will introduce new menu items as new Netflix shows and movies roll out, according to Josh Simon, VP of consumer products at Netflix.

“One of the central tenets of our live experiences business is being able to move at that same pace of culture and fuel that fandom and love for our movies and TV shows almost in real time,” he told Marketing Brew. “The idea for the menu and the way we design the restaurant is definitely in a planful way.”

Spread the word: Netflix is promoting the restaurant through an OOH campaign that includes billboards across the city and a banner on the outside of the MGM Grand, Simon said. (Of course, the streamer will also push Netflix Bites on its social accounts.) The streamer has also locked down a brand partner: Mastercard has signed on as the eatery’s preferred payment partner and will offer perks to its cardmembers like priority seating and reservations.

Better in person? This isn’t the first time Netflix has made a foray into the restaurant business. Netflix Bites debuted as a three-month pop-up in LA in 2023.

It’s also not the first time the streamer has leaned into experiences to help drive fandom around its service. Netflix previously put on The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience for fans of the Recency-era romance, as well as activations like Squid Game: The Experience and Stranger Things: The Experience. Later this year, Netflix is rolling out Netflix House, which includes permanent installations in malls in Pennsylvania and Texas.