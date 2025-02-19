Coworking with Tammy Blythe Goodman

Each week, we spotlight Marketing Brew readers in our Coworking series. If you’d like to be featured, introduce yourself here.

Tammy Blythe Goodman is VP, brand marketing and communications and Ex.co, a machine-learning video platform. She was previously VP of communications at SpotX and has worked at companies including OpenWeb, Innovid, and Taboola.

Favorite project you’ve worked on? There have been many, especially at Ex.co, but one of the most exciting marketing projects at Ex.co involved creating a comprehensive guide for the ad tech industry focused on viewability. We adopted a scientific theme, branding it “The Science of Viewability,” which allowed us to explore creative avenues for the guide’s design, landing pages, and promotional materials. A standout feature was the “Periodic Table of Video Engagement,” where we identified 21 key elements influencing video engagement, such as algorithmic recommendations (Ar), player placement (Pp), and verification (Ve). Each element was represented with a two-letter acronym, mirroring the traditional periodic table, to effectively convey complex concepts in an accessible format. Our web designer further enhanced this by developing an interactive version of the periodic table on the landing page, encouraging visitors to engage with the content and download the full report.

What’s your favorite ad campaign? This question is going to age me, but my all-time favorite is Juicy Fruit’s “Dummy, No Dummy” ad from 2004. I laugh every single time I watch it, still to this day. Just thinking about it now makes me giggle again.

One thing we can’t guess from your LinkedIn profile: I’m a true-crime junkie. Books, podcasts, documentaries—you name it, I’ll consume it.

What marketing trend are you most optimistic about? Least? My answer to both is AI. On a positive note, I see incredible potential in how AI can help marketers with any task—whether it’s creating content, conducting research, or developing strategies. I often compare using ChatGPT to jump-starting a car battery: when I’m staring at a blank screen and stuck for ideas, it gives me the spark I need to get going.

That said, I do have concerns about certain applications of AI, particularly in the realm of visual content. AI-generated visuals have increasingly been used to spread misinformation, which is deeply troubling. This misuse of technology creates false narratives that are often impossible for the average person to distinguish from reality, further muddying the truth. I believe there is an urgent need for stricter regulations and clearer labeling to help prevent the spread of false information in an already chaotic digital landscape.

I’m least optimistic about AI-generated voice-overs. They often sound robotic, lack authenticity, and even mispronounce words. With so much incredible voice talent available, I’d much rather see us leverage real voices for our videos to create a more genuine and engaging experience. While AI has its place, there’s no substitute for human nuance and creativity in some areas.

What’s one marketing-related podcast/social account/series you’d recommend? Lately, I’ve been hooked on Women in B2B Marketing hosted by Jane Serra. Every episode offers valuable insights, and I truly appreciate how she features trailblazing women as guests. It’s both inspiring and educational—a must-listen for anyone in the B2B industry.