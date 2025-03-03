Coworking with Scott Thaler

Each week, we spotlight Marketing Brew readers in our Coworking series. If you’d like to be featured, introduce yourself here.

Scott Thaler is CMO of the marketing agency Gravity Global. He has previously been CMO of 9thWonder Agency and Mattress Firm.

Favorite project you’ve worked on? When I served as CMO of Mattress Firm, we aimed to garner awareness and consideration of the brand in an unexpected way. So we hired a college student to sleep on the job as our summer “Snoozetern,” a position within our content studio dedicated to owned socials. This idea created so much buzz that Carson Daly on the Today show, USA Today, New York Times, Good Morning America, and more covered it. This attention drove over a million dollars in new mattress sales while enhancing employee morale.

What’s your favorite ad campaign? It’s an older one, but Apple’s “Get a Mac” series withstands the test of time for me. It blends simplicity, creativity, and storytelling, making complex technology feel accessible and human. Each spot has a clear message, showing how Macs solve the problems PCs create. The series never feels overly technical or condescending, showcasing how to differentiate a brand by focusing on customer experience. Apple elevated itself by leading with personality and relatability, a brand identity that defines it to this day. with, but it never felt overly technical or condescending.

One thing we can’t guess from your LinkedIn profile: I’m a full-time, hands-on dad, and I find lots of similarities between fatherhood and agency life. Both roles require understanding your audience, learning to speak others’ language, and finding creative ways to spur action.

What marketing trend are you most optimistic about? Least? I’m most optimistic about AI’s potential to enhance personalization at scale. It allows us to optimize resources in our pursuit of delivering the most meaningful experience. On the other hand, I’m cautious about the overuse of influencers. Influencer marketing serves as a valuable tool, but brands need to stay wary of inauthentic partnerships and ensure oversaturation doesn’t erode consumer trust.

What’s one marketing-related podcast/social account/series you’d recommend? Marketing Over Coffee is a go-to for me. The podcast balances tactical insights with big-picture thinking. Perfect for staying informed while starting your day.