Coworking with Rob Wilk

Rob Wilk is the chief revenue officer of Yahoo. He’s spent nearly three decades in advertising and media and has worked at companies including Snap, Microsoft, and Foursquare.

Favorite project you've worked on? Right now, it’s Yahoo’s overall transformation. We’re not simply updating; we’re completely revitalizing iconic properties like Yahoo News, Mail, and Sports, to deliver seamless and highly engaging user experiences. It’s incredibly exciting to be a part of this major undertaking that’s bringing the iconic Yahoo brand to a new generation of users. This includes leveraging AI responsibly, prioritizing data integrity and user trust, and ensuring a positive experience for every user.

What's your favorite ad campaign? Picking just one is tough. I’m drawn to campaigns that resonate emotionally and creatively. Nike’s “Just Do It” is a timeless classic, known for its simple yet impactful messaging. More recently, Airbnb’s shift toward experience-driven marketing has impressed me. ‌Their focus has shifted from simply being a hotel alternative to creating inspiring and aspirational marketing that appeals to a broad audience seeking unique travel experiences.

One thing we can’t guess from your LinkedIn profile: While my professional life centers on data and marketing analysis, I like to step outside my comfort zone and push my own personal boundaries on a daily basis. I once performed a 15-minute stand-up comedy routine in NYC’s West Village—was definitely a nerve-racking experience!

What marketing trend are you most optimistic about? Least? The responsible use of AI in marketing gives me the most optimism. At Yahoo, we use AI to personalize user experiences and improve the effectiveness of advertising campaigns. But we always prioritize data integrity, transparency, and user trust. It’s not just about creating more ads; it’s about creating better ads through a highly personalized user experience, one that’s respectful of people’s privacy and preferences.

The unfounded fear some advertisers have about advertising on news sites remains a concern for me. There’s no data to support claims that it harms brand reputation. Journalism is vital, and advertisers should view support for quality news sources as a responsible investment that aligns with their brand values. We’re working to help advertisers understand that supporting journalism strengthens their brand reputation.

What’s one marketing-related podcast/social account/series you’d recommend? I recently discovered Special Sauce hosted by Jordan Bitterman. ‌His insightful conversations with leading marketers are a great resource for staying informed on industry trends and best practices. It’s high-quality content delivered in a really engaging way.