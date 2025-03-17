Coworking with Dana Hork

Each week, we spotlight Marketing Brew readers in our Coworking series. If you’d like to be featured, introduce yourself here.

Dana Hork is CEO and co-founder of the creative agency Beers with Friends, which has worked with brands like Dig, Virgin Galactic, and Perfect Bar. She has also held marketing roles at brands including Wonder, Walmart, and Jet.

Favorite project you’ve worked on? We love all our children the same, but we recently helped fast-casual restaurant Dig launch two seasonal campaigns, the latest of which is Dig’s Winter 2025 campaign, “Our Longcuts Are Your Shortcut,” which spotlights Dig’s scratch-cooked meals as a smart life hack for those who don’t have time to cook. Beers With Friends developed CTV spots featuring two Dig chefs extolling Dig’s scratch-cooked ethos, from crispy chicken that’s been brined all night long and hand-breaded to chargrilled steak that’s been perfectly seasoned and sliced to order. “Longcuts” was inspired by a key consumer insight: most Dig consumers had a love-hate relationship with their kitchens, hated grocery shopping, but wanted to uphold wellness goals by fueling their bodies with nourishing meals.

One thing we can’t guess from your LinkedIn profile: I’m from Minnesota. If you are too, I’m always happy to talk about the 1991 Halloween blizzard, Mighty Ducks, the State Fair, or which freeways we grew up near.

What marketing trend are you most optimistic about? Least? I’m interested in the marketing trend that’s always in style—knowing who you are as a brand. It’s not just about finding a meme or a trend to hop onto. You won’t build a lasting impression with your target audience if you don’t root what you do in who you are. The best investment brands can make is defining their brand—and then consistently showing up in the world over and over to prove it.

What’s one marketing-related podcast/social account/series you’d recommend? The Marketing Millennials!