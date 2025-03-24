Coworking with Nicholas Love

Each week, we spotlight Marketing Brew readers in our Coworking series. If you’d like to be featured, introduce yourself here.

Nicholas Love is CEO of the brand agency Kulur Group. He’s also worked at Hotwire and G&S Business Communications, and he is an adjunct professor at Grambling State University.

Favorite project you’ve worked on: One of my favorite projects was a webinar we hosted at Kulur Group on what brands and marketers could learn from rap battles. It embodied the culture and mission I aim to set—a focus on agility, innovation, and cultural intelligence amplifying diverse, interdisciplinary perspectives. The webinar was a collaborative effort that brought together voices from various disciplines: brand and creative strategy, content and storytelling, social media, and even a rapper’s perspective. This unique blend allowed us to dissect real-world lessons from rap battles, which were influenced by Drake and Kendrick Lamar, such as the importance of speed and response in today’s fast-paced marketing landscape. For instance, Kendrick’s ability to react quickly and maintain control of the narrative was a key takeaway. Brands today face a similar challenge: staying relevant means responding to trends with both speed and quality, or risk being drowned out by the sheer volume of content in the market.

What’s your favorite ad campaign? Old Spice’s iconic “The Man Your Man Could Smell Like.” You know the one that starts with the saying, “Look at your man, now back to me.” It was brilliantly disruptive, combining humor with a catchy hook that made it unforgettable. What made it so effective for me was its unexpectedness. It was the kind of attention-grabbing experience you couldn’t look away from. The campaign was memorable and impactful, so much that it influenced my own buying decisions. To this day, when I see Old Spice on shelves, that ad immediately comes to mind.

One thing we can’t guess from your LinkedIn profile: I was an extra in the movie Drumline! It was a phenomenal experience as a member of the World Famed Grambling State University Tiger Marching Band. We were the first band featured in the Big South Classic, which was the movie’s climax. During filming, there was a real battle of the bands between Grambling State University, Morris Brown College, Clark Atlanta University, and Bethune-Cookman University. I truly wish they shared the real battle of the bands, because we rocked the Georgia Dome.

What marketing trend are you most optimistic about? Least? I’m most optimistic about the evolution of community-driven marketing and how it shapes reputation, forms relationships, and drives revenue. The importance of community is continually evolving due to algorithms and the preference to have access to online and offline energy that consumers just vibe with. Remember, experience is the new brand which is why community building remains essential. I’m excited about how brands will continue to facilitate building community through authentic connections across various channels, including a mix of real-life, virtual, and email, which remains a steadfast touchpoint even as people take breaks from social media.

On the flip side, I’m least optimistic about the direction of data obtained from viral moments. With the rise of digital twins and continued existence of bots, measuring true sentiment and performance becomes more complex and less reliable. The potential for artificial entities to skew engagement metrics poses a significant challenge for marketers trying to make decisions based on the analytics provided to them. However, the focus on community gives me hope that authenticity will remain a priority, even in an increasingly complex digital landscape.

What’s one marketing-related podcast/social account/series you’d recommend? What’s Your Story? by Matt Story. It’s an incredible podcast that dives deep into authenticity, vulnerability, and connection. One of my favorite aspects is how Matt asks every guest to identify their superpower—a simple yet profound question that uncovers what drives people in their personal and professional lives. His podcast truly embodies a story (no pun intended) of empathy and insight, which are essential traits in marketing.