Coworking with Aman Sareen

Each week, we spotlight Marketing Brew readers in our Coworking series.

Aman Sareen is CEO of Aarki, a mobile marketing platform. He co-founded and served as CEO at ZypMedia (ZypTV) which was later acquired by Sinclair Broadcast Group; he also served as general manager at LG Ad Solutions.

Favorite project you’ve worked on? I’m incredibly excited about two recent projects that showcase different aspects of innovation at Aarki. The first is our Post-Back targeting solution, which uses advanced AI to help marketers identify valuable users they might otherwise miss. It combines our deep neural network (DNN) with human expertise—what we call supervised artificial intelligence—and we’re seeing a 20% uptick in ROAS in real-world campaigns. The second project was the launch of our DNN engine itself. We wanted to become industry-leading, and our old-model versions were just not cutting it. I worked very closely with our ML team to bring our new engine to life, it was an intense and a religious experience, considering we ideated and launched the product in four months flat. This project is the basis and foundation of Aarki, and we build multiple products on top of it.

What’s your favorite ad campaign? I loved the original “Rip. Mix. Burn” iTunes ad campaign.

One thing we can’t guess from your LinkedIn profile: Honestly, I am quite disappointed at what LinkedIn has become. It used to be where you went to see the cutting edge, but today it’s full of false platitudes and shameless self-promotion. I have tried my best to keep it real, and you can glean some of what my core values are if you dig deeper into my posts and comments.

On to something that you won’t have guessed, though: I have two beautiful daughters, two dogs, two bunnies, and 10 chickens. I am outnumbered at home as the only male, other than one of my bunnies.

What marketing trend are you most optimistic about? I’m most optimistic about the shift toward using nuanced user behavior to drive more sophisticated audience targeting. Too often, marketers focus solely on obvious intent signals and miss out on deeper insights that can enhance campaign effectiveness.

We are also closely following the evolution of privacy-first AI in marketing. We’re seeing unprecedented capabilities in using contextual signals and advanced machine learning to deliver personalized advertising experiences without compromising user privacy. This shift is forcing the industry to innovate in ways that benefit both advertisers and consumers.

What’s one marketing-related podcast/social account/series you’d recommend? The Trade Desk’s insights on connected TV and open internet ecosystems offer valuable perspectives on where our industry is heading. MobileGroove offers expert mobile marketing insights, and podcasts like Marketecture with Ari Paparo and AdtechGod provide valuable perspectives on the evolving ad-tech landscape.