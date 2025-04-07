Coworking with Dirk Poschenrieder

Each week, we spotlight Marketing Brew readers in our Coworking series. If you’d like to be featured, introduce yourself here.

Dirk Poschenrieder is managing director, Havas Life Düsseldorf. He has spent more than 20 years in the marketing and communications business, working for companies including Deutsche Post DHL, Sony, Johnson & Johnson, and Publicis Groupe’s Razorfish Health.

How would you describe your job to someone who doesn’t work in marketing? I juggle client demands, big ideas, and budgets to make sure everything runs smoothly. My job is part strategist, part therapist, and part firefighter, putting out any “creative emergencies” while keeping the agency on track, and the chaos (mostly) under control. Basically, I make sure we win pitches, keep clients happy, and deliver ads that don’t make people cringe.

What’s your favorite ad campaign? It’s impossible to choose just one, so I’m going to focus on 2024. One of my absolute favorites is one from Klick Health for Café Joyeux and tells the real story of a man with Down syndrome seeking a job. Not only is it beautifully animated with lots of love and attention to detail, but the commercial was cocreated with members of the Down syndrome community. I love it and I’m a little bit jealous, I must admit.

One thing we can’t guess from your LinkedIn profile: I’ve probably spent more time debating the color of a button in an ad than most people spend choosing a car. (Spoiler: the button color always matters.)

What marketing trend are you most optimistic about? Least? I’m incredibly optimistic about the resurgence of creativity in healthcare advertising. As the industry moves beyond purely informational campaigns, we’re seeing bold, emotionally resonant storytelling that connects with patients and healthcare professionals on a deeper level. Creativity, paired with technology, allows us to break through the noise and make meaningful messages memorable—something especially vital in such a complex, regulated field.

I’m cautious about the overreliance on automation and templated approaches in marketing. While efficiency is important, healthcare audiences need genuine empathy and tailored messaging, which can’t always be achieved with a one-size-fits-all approach. Overuse of automation risks diluting the human touch, which is at the heart of effective healthcare communication.

What’s one marketing-related podcast/social account/series you’d recommend? I’m afraid podcasts just aren’t my thing. When I drive home in the evening for just under two hours, I need good (and, above all, loud) music to switch off. I’d love to recommend the new album by The Cure, Songs of a Lost World. It’s the first album they’ve released in 16 years, and it was worth the wait!